A second fibre optic cable link between Malta and Gozo was inaugurated by the prime minister on Monday.

The cable was laid and will be operated by the government-owned Gozo Fibre Optic Cable Ltd, which has an operating arrangement with all three communications companies in Malta.

Prime Minister Robert Abela underlined the importance of secure digital links between Malta and Gozo, saying the government wanted Gozo to become a showcase of the digital transformation.

He said the second cable would serve to attract investment in technology and gaming in Gozo, and also benefit other sectors such as health, education and industry in general.

He also observed that since 2013, Gozo's GDP per capita had improved from half the EU average to almost two-thirds. He was confident that Gozo would exceed the EU average and become an economic model for Malta.