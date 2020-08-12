Maltese football was hit by a second COVID-19 case this week after Sta Venera Lightnings announced that one of their players has tested positive this week.
On Monday, Balzan FC announced that one of their players had also tested positive and all of their first-team squad was put into isolation until all members under went a swab test.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us