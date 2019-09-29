Audi has revealed a new iteration of its RS Q3, now packing a 394bhp punch.

Available in both the Q3’s regular form and its sleeker-styled Sportback guises, this power is provided by a turbocharged five-cylinder 2.5-litre petrol engine. It sends that grunt, along with 480Nm of torque, to all four wheels via a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

As a result, 0-60m/h (0-97km/h) comes in 4.3 seconds in both cars with a top speed electronically capped at 155m/h (249km/h). Audi claims the RS Q3 variants can return 31.7-32mpg on the combined cycle, with the standard car emitting 203-202g/km in CO 2 and the Sportback 204-202g/km.

Aiding the car in containing this performance are a host of mechanical improvements. A torque vectoring system is in place to optimise power distribution, while Audi’s drive select system brings two new modes — RS1 and RS2 — which are accessible from a button mounted on the steering wheel.

A number of tweaks have been made to the car’s suspension too, with the RS Q3 sitting 10mm lower than the regular car. RS modes also adjust the car’s suspension for a more engaging drive.

Along with mechanical changes, the RS Q3 benefits from a racier appearance compared to the standard . Both the standard car and Sportback see the addition of more aggressively styled bumpers, while wheelarches are now 10mm wider for a more imposing stance. A model-specific spoiler, along with badging and a dual-exit exhaust system, rounds out the look.

Additional changes to the interior include a more driver-oriented cabin, with central controls tilted slightly more towards the driver, while RS-specific displays are present on the car’s various screens.

Alcantara and leather combination sports seats are also included up front, and feature RS embossing. A plethora of RS badges throughout complete the cabin changes.

Audi will bring the RS Q3 variants to market before the end of 2019.