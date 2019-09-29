GŻIRA UNITED 2

Cohen 75

Jefferson 87

BALZAN 0

Two goals in the second-half were enough for Gżira United to record their first win of the 2019-20 BOV Premier League against Balzan, yesterday.

It was a fairly-balanced encounter which could have gone either way but in the end Gżira’s quality prevailed to help them clinch the first success.

Giovanni Tedesco’s tactical nous of including Andrew Cohen in the final 20 minutes of the game paid dividends as the former Hibernians captain drew first blood for the Maroons just eight minutes after coming onto the pitch.

Jefferson, who could have had the perfect game should had he capitalised on his numerous chances, secured the win after a well-engineered transition from Tedesco’s clan.

Gżira are now lying seventh with seven points while after this defeat, Balzan stay third from bottom on four points.

Balzan knocked on Gżira United’s door on the third minute when Ivan Bozovic tried his luck from outside the box but his effort went wide.

Paul Fenech, the Reds skipper, should have done better when he miscued his shot with the ball sailing over the bar.

In the 17th minute minute, Alfred Effiong had his attempt blocked by Gżira’s custodian Justin Haber.

Nonetheless, the biggest chance of the half dropped onto the feet of Amadou Samb who after rounding Kristijan Naumovski, attempted to send the ball into the net but Augustine Loof managed to clear the danger amid the protests of the Gżira forward who claimed the ball had crossed the line.

As the half wore on, both teams lacked any clear-cut chances with the final chance of the first 45 minutes coming from Fernando Barbosa, but the Gżira defender failed to direct his header on target.

In the second half, Balzan fullback Ricardo Correa tried his luck with a curling effort but the ball went over.

Gżira had a better chance on the 57th minute when Martin Davis thought he had put the ball into the back of the net only for Aleksandar Kosoric to block with his head on the goal line.

Moments later, Correa replied with a close-range effort but Haber was alert to avert the danger.

The teams started to become stretched with the game becoming more end-to-end stuff.

Samb came close to put the Maroons ahead but once again he was denied by Naumovski.

Yet, the Balzan goalkeeper could do nothing when 15 minutes from time, the Maroons forged ahead.

Clifford Gatt Baldaccino sent a whipping ball into the box from the right-hand side on which Jefferson connected but his header struck the woodwork before the ball dropped onto the feet of substitute Andrew Cohen who had the simplest of tasks pushing the ball into an empty net.

As expected, Balzan started to mount pressure on their opponents in search of a late equaliser.

Jefferson could have killed off Balzan but after darting into the box, his weak conclusion was blocked by Naumovski.

The Maroons almost paid dearly for their wasted opportunities when central defender Kosoric found himself inside the eighteen-yard box and sent shivers down Gżira’s spine as his conclusion was inches wide.

Nonetheless, it was Gżira who sealed their win when Jefferson capitalised on a cross from Gianmarco Conti to wrap up the three points.