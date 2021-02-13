HIBERNIANS 2

Kristensen 48; Agius 52

MOSTA 0

HIBERNIANS

M. Calleja Cremona-6, F. Apap-6, L. Almeida-6, R. Dos Anjos-6, J. Degabriele-6 (75 I. Iriberri), B. Kristensen-6.5 (88 J.W. Teixeira), D. Vella-6, Z. Grech-6, A. Agius-6, Gilmar-6 (88 A. Attard), T. Fonseca-6 (65 J. Grech).

MOSTA

C. Mafoumbi-5.5, M. Mifsud-6, J. Bezzina-6.5, C. Failla-6, G. Sciberras-6 (79 L. Vella), T. Farrugia-5.5, D. Naah-5.5, R. Morisco-6, K. Romero-5.5 (84 D. Debono), B. Kaljevic-5.5 (55 W. Donkin), J. Ekani-6.

Referee: Slobodan Petrovic.

Yellow card: Raphael.

BOV Player of the Match: Bjorn Kristensen (Hibernians).

Two goals early in the second half handed Hibernians a 2-0 win over Mosta to keep the pace with leaders Ħamrun Spartans.

The two teams shared the exchanges throughout the first half but Mosta created the better chances.

However, the Paolites struck twice on the restart and controlled without particular difficulty to take home another three points. This was, in fact, the fourth consecutive win for Stefano Sanderra’s side as they extend their unbeaten run to eight matches.

