GŻIRA UNITED 0

RIJEKA 2 Busnja 57 Ampem 77

GŻIRA UNITED

J. Haber; D. Xuereb, G. Bohrer, S. Borg (86 L. Tabone), T. Espindola, S. Pisani (88 Judivan), J. Mendoza, Z. Scerri, R. Correa (68 Jefferson), Maxuell, M. Davis.

RIJEKA

Labrovic; Vukcevic, Golovic, J. Escoval, Tomecak, Pavicic, Lepinijca, Liber (46 Busnja), Ampem (90 Galesic), Drmic (56 Obregon), Muric (67 Vuk).

Referee Neil Doyle (Ireland FA).

Yellow cards Liber, Pisani, Lepinjica, Davis, Escoval, Mendoza, Busnja, Xuereb.

Red card I. Lepinjica (R) 87.

Gżira United’s chances of progressing into the next round of the UEFA Europa Conference League were dealt a heavy blow after succumbing to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Croatian side Rijeka.

Darren Abdilla’s side exchanged proceedings with the Croatian side in the opening stages of the game, but as time went by Rijeka were starting to take control.

Rijeka’s goal on the hour mark did not demoralise Gzira who still managed to stage a reaction in an attempt to level terms.

Nonetheless, Rijeka managed to double the lead after pouncing on a Justin Haber mistake to make a bold step towards the third qualifying round.

