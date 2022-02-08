HIBERNIANS 2

Vella 52, Grech 80

NADUR YOUNGSTERS 0

Hibernians

M. Calleja Cremona, F. Apap (82 U. Edafe), L. Almeida, A. Attard (46 D. Vella), J Grech, J. Degabriele (65 H. Da Costa Oliveira), Thaylor (75 A. Muniz), J. Zerafa (75 G. Artiles), A. Agius, A. Diakite, W. Domoraud.

Nadur Youngsters

S. Sultana, M. Tabone, L. Moreira, J. Vella (75 G. Farrugia), I. Xuereb, J. Zammit (82 J. Parnis), M. Barbosa , S. Cassar, E. Domingos (87 G. Muscat), G. Hili, Judivan (87 L. Atzori).

Referee: Glen Tonna.

Hibernians overcame a spirited Nadur Youngsters side to win their Izibet FA Trophy Round of 32 match at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

Two second-half strikes from Dunstan Vella and Jake Grech took the Premier League side through to the next round and protected their unbeaten record this season.

Nadur gave a creditable account of themselves against the Premier League leaders,as they never threatened to cause a cup upset.

