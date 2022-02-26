FLORIANA 2

Busuttil 66, Reid 80

GUDJA UNITED 0

FLORIANA

M. Bartolo-6, A. Magri Overend-7, C. Rutjens-6, O. El Hasni-7, Z. Cassar-6, R. Hovsepyan-7 (84 M. Garcia), U. Arias-6 (62 K. Reid-6), A. Ciolacu-6.5 (72 K. Keqi), B. Paiber-6, J. Busuttil-7 (84 D. Agius) R. Camenzuli-6.

GUDJA UNITED

D. Formosa-6, M. Muchardi-6, A. Friggieri-5.5, R. Soares-6 (75 F. Zuniga), J. Arthur-6, G. Mensah-5 (82 N. Dzalamidze), A. Selemani-5, N. Tabone-5, J. Bolanos-5, N. Micallef-5 (72 G. Nikabadze), M. Dias-6.5.

Referee: Philip Farrugia

Yellow cards: Micallef, Cassar, Hovsepyan, Friggieri, Busuttil, Camenzuli.

BOV player of the match: Jan Busuttil (Floriana).

Surprise-package Floriana powered to the top of the Premier League with an impressive 2-0 win over a resilient Gudja United, a win which lifts Gianluca Atzori’s men one point above Hibernians.

The Greens’ pursuit of a second championship in three years might have taken a decisive turnaround when they threw the title race wide open in a typical fashion as Jan Busuttil delivered a trademark counter punch with a swerving shot on 66 minutes.

Then, he turned provider to serve substitute Kemar Reid with the goal that gave Atzori’side the three points and the top of the table for the first time this season.

