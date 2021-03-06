TARXIEN RAINBOWS 0

BIRKIRKARA 3

Montebello 47, 75; Falcone 68

Tarxien Rainbows

D. Fernandes-5, E. Bilbao Zarate-6.5 (61 K. Attard), D. Falzon-6, M. Spiteri-6, V. Plut-6.5, J. Debono-6 (77 C. Zahra), L. Sciberras-5.5, I. Paz-5, K. Gatt-5, R. Kooh Sohna-5, C. Escobar-6.

Birkirkara

S. Guarnone-6, E. Pepe-5.5, Y. Yankam-5.5, L. Montebello-6.5, P. Mbong-5 (82 I. Ntow), K. Zammit-5, R. Alidor-6, F. Verde-5 (46 F. Falcone-7), C. Attard-5, C. Prado-5.5, O. Carniello-5.

Referee: Slobodan Petrovic.

Yellow cards: Bilbao Zarate, Pepe.

BOV player of the match: Vito Plut (Tarxien Rainbows)

Birkirkara’s ascendancy over Tarxien Rainbows was beyond question but the Stripes had to wait until the second half to lower the colours of the relegation strugglers.

A goal soon after ends were changed gave Birkirkara the lead and that signalled the Rainbows’ capitulation, despite a couple of flurries they had in an attacking situation.

Stephen D’Amato fielded an ultra-cautious formation with five defenders and Edison Bilbao Zarate detailed to offer further cover to the defence in a 5-4-1 set-up.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta