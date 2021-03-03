SANTA LUCIA 0

MOSTA 2

SANTA LUCIA

M. Montfort, T. Tabone Desira, A. Prates, K. Correia, L. Motta (64’ A. Magri Overend), K. Rosero, V. Filho, J. Zerafa, A. Caseres, R. Tachikawa, K. Xuereb (64’ N. Pulis.

MOSTA

C. Mafoumbi, C. Ememe, J. Bezzina (90+3’ D. Bonnici), C. Failla, T. Farrugia (52’ D. Debono), D. Naah, M. Muchardi, R. Morisco, Z. Brincat (75’ M. Mifsud), B. Kaljevic, J. Ekani.

Referee: Philip Farrugia.

Yellow cards: Zerafa, Kaljevic, Filho, Tabone Desira.

Mosta scored twice in the second half as they beat Santa Lucia 2-0 to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy.

It was a deserved win for Davor Filipovic’s side as they had an edge over their opponents.

In fact, this clash put the two teams against each other for the second time in five days with Mosta prevailing once again after defeating them with a 3-2 scoreline on Saturday.

