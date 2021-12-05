SLIEMA WANDERERS 0

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 2

El Bakhtaoui 51; Sasere 71

SLIEMA

D. Cassar-6, J. Morales-5.5, G. Aquilina-5.5, G. Inters-5 (64 C. Flores), M. Fernandes-5.5 (84 J. Mintoff), J. Engerer-5.5 (64 M. Scerri), Y. Uchida-5.5, J. Farrugia-5 (70 O. Elouni), M. Beerman-5.5, J. Bliek-5.5, D. Vukovic-5.5.

ĦAMRUN

H. Bonello-6, M. Guillaumier-6.5, J. Mbong-6, S. Lagzir-6 (63 F. Sasere), A. Oyama-6 (88 D. Borg), L. Gambin-6 (78 P. Djordjevic), K. Micallef-6, I. Ntow-6 (63 C. Mercieca), C. Dielna-6, E. Marcelina-6, F. El Bakhtaoui-6.5 (88 S. Attard).

Referee: Darryl Agius.

Yellow cards: El Bakthaoui, M. Guillaumier, J. Bliek

BOV Player of the Match: Matthew Guillaumier (Ħamrun Spartans).

Ħamrun Spartans registered a second successive win as two goals in the second half handed them a 2-0 win over Sliema Wanderers.

The win lifted the Spartans to just two points behind second-placed Valletta. Sliema, on the other hand, remain anchored at the bottom of the table.

Sliema coach Andrea Pisanu named Jean Paul Farrugia and Joao Miguel Fernandes in the starting line-up in the absence of Edmond Agius and Valmir Berisha who were both serving a one-match ban.

The Spartans, on the other hand, had one change from the team which defeated Santa Lucia as the returning Faissal El Bakhtaoui, who had his three-match ban reduced to one following an appeal, replaced the suspended Darko Gojkovic.

