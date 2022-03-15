Floriana scored twice in the second half to beat Challenge League side St George’s 2-0 to secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the Izibet FA Trophy.

As expected, the Greens dominated the proceedings but with St. George’s adopting a cautious plan, Gianluca Atzori’s side struggled to penetrate the Saints’ rearguard during the first half.

However, three substitutions at the beginning of the second half paved the way for the opening goal with Floriana adding another late in the game.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta