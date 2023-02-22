A hooded man armed with a knife made off with cash after a shop hold-up in Birkirkara on Wednesday, the second such case in three days in that locality.

The police said the latest case took place at 12.30pm in a shop on St Helen Street.

No one was injured.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is leading an inquiry.

In the earlier case, a hooded man armed with a knife made off with cash during a hold-up at an outlet in Triq Ġużè Orlando, Birkirkara, on Monday evening.