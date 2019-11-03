Over 250 participants attended the second edition of ‘I am active’, a five-kilometre fun run and walk by AX Care, Simblija Care Home to celebrate the international week of older persons.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Naxxar local council and Pembroke Athleta Athletics and Triathlon, together with the support of multiple sponsors who contributed to this genuine cause. All contributions were given to Step Up for Parkinson’s, an association which holds regular sessions at Simblija Care Home and which has been a partner to care within Simblija from the very start.

Charmaine Attard, general manager of AX Care, made reference to active ageing as an integral part of the home’s philosophy, stressing the importance of seniors remaining active. In doing so she thanked all the participants for committing themselves to an early Sunday morning and join the cause. “Staying physically active, eating well and improving your general outlook on health can lead you to living a healthy, happy and active life,” Ms Attard said.

Step Up for Parkinson’s founder Nathalie Muschamp joined Ms Attard by thanking all runners for attending and donating money to the association. She explained that her NGO which held regular free movement classes for people suffering from Parkinson’s disease. The classes help achieve better coordination, balance and quality of life through community support, music and movement.

Staying active throughout the years develops better sleeping patterns, stimulates your appetite, improves one’s strength and balance, and may reduce the risk of chronic illnesses such as heart disease or dementia and falls.