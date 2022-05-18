Malta's FEM-UnitED team has published the second in a series of five videos on the prevention of femicide.

FEM-UnitED is an EU-funded project being carried out with partners from Cyprus, Germany, Portugal and Spain.

The partners in Malta are the Women's Rights Foundation and the University, through the Department of Gender and Sexualities.

Video: FEM-United

The project seeks to shine a spotlight on the urgent need to develop and implement effective strategies for the prevention of femicide.

In January, protestors gathered in front of the police headquarters to voice their anger and frustration at the mistreatment of women in Maltese society.

The protest had been called by women's rights activists in reaction to the police's handling of the murder investigation of 29-year-old Paulina Dembska, who was raped and killed on January 2.