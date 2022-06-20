The health authorities will be sending out new invitations next week for those aged 65 and over who missed their first appointment for the second booster dose, Health Minister Chris Fearne has said in a tweet on Monday.

His note came as the number of new COVID-19 cases on Sunday soared to 315, the highest since mid-April.

The number of people dying after testing positive for the virus has remained low, averaging one every two days in the past week.

But Times of Malta reported last week that the hospitalisation rate had tripled, from 2.3 per 100,000 patients to 6.9 per 100,000, according to the weekly review by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

There were 50 hospital patients on Friday who had tested positive for COVID-19, half of whom are non-symptomatic. Three, with an average age of 66, were being treated at the intensive therapy unit.

A new sub-variant of Omicron has been blamed for the increase in community transmission, and Fearne said that underlined the importance of maintaining high levels of immunity.

Figures last week showed that with just over 1,000 tests carried out daily, the positivity rate had risen to around 20 per cent, or one in every five. Those figures did not include those who tested for COVID-19 using home kits.

The Omicron XE sub-variant of COVID-19 was detected in Malta early this month. It is more infectious than previous variants, but not more severe.

The administration of the second booster shot started in early April, initially for immunocompromised people and all those aged over 80. The age was gradually lowered, but the European Centres for Disease Control said at the time that there did not appear to be a need for a second booster yet for those aged below 60 with normal immune systems since there was no conclusive evidence that vaccine protection against severe disease was waning or that there was an added value of a fourth dose.

The roll-out of the second booster for those aged over 65 started last month.