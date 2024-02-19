A second lane will be added to the road leading from the Marfa roundabout to Ċirkewwa ferry terminal, with the works due to be completed before the summer, the Infrastructure Ministry said on Monday.

Transport Minister Chris Bonett visited the site on Monday and said the €7 million project would help ease congestion and follows the "successful" roads project along Għadira Bay.

The project will, as far as possible, utilise existing space. The cycle lane will be retained and improved in some places and the centre strip will be replaced to gain space, the ministry said.

The minister said the new project is the first of several initiatives to reduce traffic congestion in several areas of the country.