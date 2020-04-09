A 79-year-old man became Malta's second COVID-19 victim during the night after a 92-year-old Gozitan woman died from the virus on Wednesday.

The Health Ministry said the man had been receiving care at Karin Grech Hospital and suffered from several health complications.

He had been tested for COVID-19 on April 6 after getting fever and he was found positive. The victim also had underlying conditions.

299 cases have been confirmed in Malta with four patients receiving intensive treatment.

The ministry sent its condolences to the family and appealed to the people to follow the Health Department appeals to protect the most vulnerable in society.





