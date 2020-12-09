The police have arrested a young man for allegedly setting fire to three cars and a front door in Valletta, the second such arrest in just over a week.
In a statement, the police said its Arsons Unit had carried out weeks of investigation following a spate of arsons between April and September.
Three cars had been set on fire, and another four were also damaged as a result.
The investigations led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man, who is also suspected to have set fire to a door. The man is expected to be taken to court later on Wednesday.
Inspectors Jeffrey Scicluna, Saviour Baldacchino and Priscilla Caruana Lee will prosecute.
On December 3 the police announced the arrest of a man suspected to have masterminded several car arsons.
The 24-year-old from Zabbar was arrested after days of observation on the basis of information of a conspiracy to set a vehicle on fire.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us