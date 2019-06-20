The second National Readathon in primary schools was recently concluded with a prize-giving ceremony at Spazju Kreattiv, St James Cavalier, Valletta.

During the event, the Readathon winners – namely the pupils who had read the largest number of books during the year and collected the most money from their respective schools – received awards in the presence of their parents and school representatives. The event was presided by Malta Trust Foundation chairperson Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca.

About 550 pupils from 13 primary schools took part in this year’s edition of the Readathon and collected approximately €5,100. Each participant will receive a certificate of participation.

Dana Marie Borg was declared the overall Readathon winner and awarded a special prize for collecting the largest amount of funds out of all the participating pupils.

During the event, presented by Reading Ambassador Corazón Mizzi, pupils Dana Marie Borg, Laura Abela and Matea Lopez spoke about their love for reading and writing. Dr Coleiro Preca awarded a medal to each Readathon winner, and a representative of the National Literacy Agency presented each winner with a certificate of participation and two book prizes.

The Malta Trust Foundation also presented a special prize to Sacred Heart College Junior School and San Andrea School for collecting the largest amount of funds respectively.

The National Literacy Agency donated a pack of educational resources and books to both schools.

The Malta Trust Foundation, in collaboration with the National Literacy Agency and other entities, will be investing the money collected in educational resources to help children with autism to improve their communication skills.

The National Readathon was organised by the National Literacy Agency and the Malta Trust Foundation in collaboration with the National School Support Services Department, the Speech and Language Department, the Foundation for Information Technology Accessibility and the National Consultative Council for Autism in Malta.