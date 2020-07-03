The second phase of the Marsa-Ħamrun Bypass project, costing €2.25 million, has kicked off.

The project will see the widening of this central bypass from four to six lanes. This second phase should improve connections from Birkirkara, Santa Venera, Qormi, Ħamrun and Marsa.

Transport Minister Ian Borg visited the project site on Friday.

"Up to a few years ago, the Marsa-Ħamrun Bypass was a centre of congestion.

"We have now become accustomed to increased efficiency and safety, and we are working on improving the main route from the north to the south of the island,” he said.

As part of the works, Infrastructure Malta is rebuilding and reinforcing parts of the old wing wall structures of this road’s flyover and sections of the retaining wall of the Santa Venera Tunnels.