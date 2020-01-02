The second phase of restoration works on the Żejtun Parish Church, on the north-facing façade, have been concluded within six months, the Culture Minister said.

Minister Owen Bonnici said the second phase saw to the intervention of works on 650 square metres, with an investment of €150,000. This came after the completion of the first phase, which was the restoration of the south façade, comprising of 890 square metres. This was completed in 2018.

This façade was mostly characterised by extensive areas of biological growth. However, it is also the best-preserved, being the least to suffer from the wetting and drying cycles.



Restoration and conservation work included the removal of cement-based plaster. The stone was cleaned with distilled water and plastic repaired. Stone that was structurally unsound was replaced.

Architecture details which have been lost and could be easily reproduced from other existing evidence have been replaced by new sculptured stone or, when possible, by plastic repair. The stone surface was cleaned with nylon brushes from superficial deposits, staining and biological growth.

The black crust present was cleaned and a lime wash velatura was given to obtain a consistent appearance. Cracks were re-pointed using lime-based mortars, and weak mortar joints were raked off and re-pointed.



The next phase will see works on the main façade and belfries, covering 1,600 square metres, with an estimate investment of €355,000. The works are expected to start in June and will take around 12 months.