Zach Muscat has earned his second straight promotion to the Portuguese top-flight after his club SC Farense were confirmed as the second team to move into the first-tier, on Sunday afternoon.

Muscat’s side defeated Benfica B with a 98th-minute goal winner on Saturday, cementing the second place and forcing Estrela Amadora, sitting third and trailing them by six, to beat Nacional on home soil.

However, Estrela failed to defeat Nacional as they were undone with a second-half goal to stay six points behind Farense with just one game left.

