Anchovy​ is going live with exclusive podcasts sessions. No matter the place or time of day, one can find a moment to listen to this highly interesting and engaging series of exchanges.

Guided by Benji Borg, head of the innovative marketing agency, the series is an opportunity to learn more about successful Maltese personalities. Malta has lots of stories that have yet to be discovered and that can be facilitated by listening into the myriad and captivating voices of the Maltese.

The first episode presented facts about being in a private enterprise in comparison to officially serving the State, by delving deeply into the correlations between the two aspects. This podcast featured Lawrence Gonzi and Benji Borg. As an introduction for anyone unfamiliar with the speakers, Borg is the co-founder of ​Anchovy ​Studios, along with his brother Zak. He is a serial entrepreneur by nature.

When he’s not pushing the boundaries on innovation and setting up new start-ups, he loves reading, observing people and enjoying the simple things in life.

Dr Gonzi is a former prime minister of Malta who has gained much from his time and experience running the country, even at times of deep international crisis, and latterly in private business.

This first episode did, therefore, turn out to be highly participative, engaging and insightful. Indeed Dr Gonzi believes that “business opportunities are there but it all depends upon our abilities to get everybody to join the challenge to deliver the best product or service”.