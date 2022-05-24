World number two Daniil Medvedev coasted into the French Open second round Tuesday, beating Argentina’s 103rd-ranked Facundo Bagnis 6-2, 6-2, 6-2.

The second seed hit 35 winners and broke eight times against Bagnis, who suffered a nasty slip while serving in the second set and sported a heavily strapped right calf.

“I love Roland Garros, especially since last year,” said Medvedev, who had lost in the opening round on his first four trips to Paris before reaching the quarter-finals in 2021.

“I hope this year I can go further.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta