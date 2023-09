Teddy Teuma’s inspiring form in Ligue 1 continued over the weekend as he notched his third goal for Reims in France’s top-flight.

On Sunday, Teuma’s side shared the spoils in a thrilling 2-2 draw with Metz as Reims sit fourth with two wins and a draw.

The Malta international scored a brilliant low-drive in the second half to follow up last week’s spectacular brace at Montpellier.

