Wales warmed up for their decisive World Cup qualifying play-off this weekend by losing 2-1 with a second-string team in Poland in the UEFA Nations League on Wednesday.

Robert Page’s side will face the winner of the play-off semi-final between Ukraine and Scotland in Cardiff on Sunday to decide who takes the last European qualifying spot at this year’s World Cup in Qatar, and their key players were rested for the match in Wroclaw as a result.

With Gareth Bale among the players left out, Daniel James of Leeds United was the only player to start for Wales who also started in the 2-1 win over Austria in their World Cup play-off semi-final in March.

