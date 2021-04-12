47 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, and no new deaths were reported for a second straight day.

The health authorities said 2,036 swab tests were made in the past 24 hours and 52 patients had recovered, leaving the number of active cases at 552.

The number of virus vaccinations rose to 244,718 jabs, of which 71,481 were second doses.

Restrictions introduced in early March started being eased on Monday, with primary school classrooms reopening to students, homes for the elderly accepting external visitors and elective surgeries at Mater Dei Hospital resuming.

The COVID-19 hospitalisation rate is currently at its lowest point since August 2020, data published by the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention indicates.