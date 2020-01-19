Today’s readings: Isaiah 49, 3.5-6; 1 Corinthians 1, 1-3; John 1, 29-34.

There have been clear signs of war in the air these days and the air raid is ongoing. The political will to work for an enduring peace is often weakened by interests of supremacy of one nation over the other, and at times it is at the mercy of hazardous decisions without counting realistically the sufferings inflicted on entire innocent populations.

Peace, like love and all other values that are foundational to a healed world, is very fragile and is often hostage to the sins of the world that many times prevail.

In today’s gospel text from St John, Jesus is indicated as “the lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world”. The gospel of John is commonly known as the mystical gospel, in the sense that, unlike the other gospels, it is not meant to be read as a historical account of events surrounding the life of Jesus. It is a narrative on a radically different level, both theologically and philosophically. It stands for a definitive break with the religious past.

Today’s text actually marks the shift not from John the Baptist to Jesus Christ, but from one epoch to another in the history of religions. It is a turning point in the basic understanding of what religion is meant to be in people’s lives and how it is meant to bring healing to the world. Much before Judaism there was already a long and rich history of religious traditions which witness to the struggle and search of humanity for healing, both personal and worldly.

As always happens, the wisdom and charisma of any religion tends to become institutionalised with time and loses the power originally intrinsic to it to impinge on people’s lives. John the Baptist, better known as the messenger and the one whose task was to prepare the way for an innovation about to happen, broke loose with the religious system of his time and fled to the desert.

The synagogue was no longer apt as a locus for the encounter between God and His people, it had lost its power to heal and to speak to the heart. John the Baptist sensed that the time had come for someone who will definitively break with a derailed religion and put people again on the right track. He indicated Christ as this person, the catalyst to push the boat into deep waters.

Even in the history of Christianity in the past 2,000 years there were other such thresholds or breaks with the past, re-launching a religion that can transmit the wisdom needed and with the authority to impinge on the world. We had great reformers, great minds, mystics and prophets who all marked their times with such calls to innovation.

Christianity is undoubtedly now again at such a turning point. It has been too systematised into a rigid religion, even into a Church more subject to its institutional survival rather than to the new promptings of the Spirit. This again is a time for the Spirit to be listened to freshly. Secularisation has already had its day and is no longer the measure of how Christianity is to perceive its presence in society.

What is needed now is a metamorphosis, a new paradigm for understanding what Christianity really stands for and what we’ve lost along the way. That is the real reason why so many Christians have quit their religion. It is not because the world has become secularised but because Christianity has become fossilsed and lost its intrinsic power to connect with what people need and thirst for.

In other words, this is what St John is writing in today’s gospel text: “The man on whom you see the Spirit come down and rest is the one who is going to baptise with the Holy Spirit”. The majority of us have been baptised with water, meaning they are registered in the parish data, have become members of the Church, and so forth. But many have never been baptised with the Holy Spirit.

Baptism with the Holy Spirit is coming to adulthood in the faith, acknowledging who one really is and who Christ really is, opening one’s heart to the Spirit who is the healer, who makes one realise wisely and intelligently what is the reason for the hope one embraces in life. Our boat needs to be pushed into deep waters to make the shift from the Baptist to Christ, from Christianity that has become a conventional religion to the prophetic Christianity which uncovers the sins of the world and in the power of the Spirit, provides the remedy.