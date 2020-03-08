Today’s readings: Genesis 12, 1-4; 2 Timothy 1, 8-10; Matthew 17, 1-9.

The world at this particular point in time seems to be going through a patch of collective tribulation that calls for glimpses of an enlightened future. There is too much turmoil all over the place, even at home, that is leaving us all breathless.

At such moments, it is not silly end-of-the-world prophecies or apocalyptic previews that put our minds and hearts at rest. What is more needed is what can brighten our pathways and lead us out of the collective fear.

The world scenario is changing rapidly and radically, and we need a new frame of mind to come to terms with the new world. We cannot deal with new challenges and problems with the old formulas.

This applies to all levels of life, politics and economics, society and culture, spirituality and religion.

The Scriptures on this second Sunday of Lent invite us to move in this direction. This is what the new creation with Abraham’s call in Genesis symbolically signifies. This is also what the transfiguration of Christ on the mountain in the presence of three of his disciples is telling us. We all need to engage with the world around us and inside us in a new manner and with a fresh mind.

In his latest document Querida Amazonia (Beloved Amazon), which is the sequel of last October’s synod in Rome with the bishops of the Amazon region, Pope Francis writes: “Frequently we let our consciences be deadened, since distractions constantly dull our realisation of just how limited and finite our world really is. Such evasiveness serves as a licence to carrying on with our present lifestyles and models of production and consumption. This is the way human beings contrive to feed their self-destructive vices.”

In today’s first reading, Abraham stands for a fresh starting point in how God relates with humanity and how humanity searches for God and connects with Him. Our relationship with God at times goes through rites of passage. Otherwise it becomes simply ritual, mechanistic, even meaningless. God calls on Abraham to explore uncharted territories: “Leave your country for the land I will show you”.

Jesus took Peter, James and John and “led them up a high mountain”. What they were about to experience necessitated that they lift up their minds and hearts to a higher level. We at times pretend to stay put in our spiritual journey, not realising that there are dimensions to what we go through in life that strictly speaking are beyond us and that demand depth on our side. Failing in this is what makes our religion and our spirituality shallow and superficial.

This may be quite challenging this Lent, and faced as we are with so many collective fears and threats. Lent can easily be reduced to mere ritual and folklore. We need to be spiritually equipped to rise to present-day challenges and live up to today’s situations. With Abraham we are also being called to “leave our country”, meaning, to let go of our old frameworks and ways of thinking.

Like the disciples before they were led up to the mountain of the Transfiguration, we may be stuck in our debates about the relevance of belief or even of Jesus himself in this day and age. There is so much depth we are challenged to explore but which many times we shun, opting for the territory we know. Yet the Lord asks us to move on, leading us even this Lent “up the mountain” where he can brighten up the many unknowns and mysteries that weigh us down so much but which, in his revealing presence, can make us feel his healing touch in all we go through.