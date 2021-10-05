Following the success of the first cultural symposium held jointly with the French Embassy in Malta, the Office of the President shall be holding a second cultural symposium, this time with a focus on the Sovereign Order of Malta.

The symposium will take place on October 13, to also coincide with the feast of Blessed Gerard, the founder of the Order in Jerusalem in 1048.

This second symposium will seek to explore the political, cultural, and institutional relationship between Malta and the Order of Malta, with a focus on the history of diplomatic relations and the history of the Order following its departure from Malta in 1798, the artistic and cultural patrimony of the Order of Malta today, as well as the function, role, and purpose of the Order of Malta.

The symposium will be addressed by the President of Malta, the Maltese Ambassador to the Order of Malta, George Buttigieg, who will also be one of the academic speakers, and the Ambassador of the Order of St John to Malta, Augusto Ruffo di Calabria.

Special guests to be interviewed during the symposium include Douglas Graf Saurma-Jeltsch, member of the executive board of Malteser Hilfsdienst in Germany and former ambassador of the Sovereign Order of Malta in Lithuania, as well as Dominique Prince de La Rochefoucauld-Montbel, Bailiff Grand Cross of Honour and Devotion in Obedience.

A line-up of speakers will cover various aspects of the historical and cultural ties between the Order of Malta and the Republic of Malta.

The main proceedings will take place at San Anton Palace although they are also available in hybrid format via a video-conferencing service

A limited number of seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Those interested in participating in person or via the video conferencing service may register by sending an e-mail here.