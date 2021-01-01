A second round of vouchers for use in retail and hospitality outlets are expected to begin making their way to Maltese families by mid-January, the government told the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA).

MHRA president Tony Zahra told Times of Malta that the association had been informed by the relevant authorities that vouchers would be issued to consumers roughly half-way through this month.

“The first round was a good system, it worked very well, so the system and distribution should be moving ahead as it did previously,” Zahra said.

As part of its COVID-19 recovery plans, the government announced in June that, among other things, citizens aged 16 and over would be sent €100 in vouchers redeemable at retail outlets and hotels and restaurants.

The measure cost the government over €44 million but generated an additional spend of €11.5 million among consumers.

Estimates at the beginning of September, roughly two months before use of the vouchers expired, estimated that with every voucher used at retail, people spent an additional €16.42 on the blue vouchers (retail and services) and an extra €7.16 spent with every red voucher (restaurants and accommodation).

The second round of vouchers, included in the Budgetfor 2021, will allot €60 for accommodation and restaurants and €40 for retail outlets. These will come in €15 and €10 denominations, as opposed to the €20 vouchers distributed during the first round.