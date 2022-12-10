The 56th meeting of the year were held on Saturday afternoon at the Marsa racetrack.

Certainly the three most important races were reserved for class Premier trotters on a short distance of 2140m and which were won by Baron De Majuag, Infinite Knight and Domino De Larre.

In the first class Premier race, the early leader, Kaptah (Julian Farrugia) was outsmarted by Baron De Majuag (Alessandro Grech) midway through the final straight.

Daytona (Clint Vassallo) and Juvels Boy (Caillin Borg) ended respectively in third and fourth place. For Baron De Majuag this was its second win of the season in a good average time of 1.14.8” per kilometre.

There was a keen duel between Infinite Knight (Charles Degiorgio) and Diza Du Courtille (Ivan Stivala) in the final straight of the second class Premier race. It was the former which gained its second win of the year with Aros Line (Marvic Bugeja) and Victory Wind (Noel Baldacchino) following home in that order.

