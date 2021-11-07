Eight-year-old, Charming Soldier won Sunday’s major event at the Marsa Racetrack.

This was the Johnnie Walker Cup final for class Gold trotters on a short distance of 2140m. This final formed part of the 36th meeting of the season consisting of ten races all for trotters.

Sunday’s event also included two races for French trotters registered in class Premier on the same distance. These were respectively won by Alf De Melandre and Dunbar.

Twelve trotters lined up for the class Gold final.

Vangiskan Scott (Brian Zammit) was the fastest horse at first, opening a small lead from Appreciated (Rodney Gatt) and Charming Soldier (Paul Galea).

However, when the front horses turned for their final straight, Vangiskan Scott ran out of speed and was outsmarted by Charming Soldier which took its second win of the season after sustaining the challenge of Xceed G.T. (Redent Magro).

