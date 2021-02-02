Mellieħa Libertas Spalding registered their second league win and first in regulation time, given that their first win had come following an overtime period, when they beat BUPA Luxol. The latter were handicapped with the unavailability of their two professional import players, due to quarantine reasons.

At the same time, Mellieħa also missed one of their import players as Julius Brooks was merely a spectator as he is still fully recovering from an injury sustained in the previous league outing.

Yet, the northerners could rely on their Serb Vukasin Jandric whose offensive forays and 30 personal points made a substantial difference together with veteran Peter Shoults who returned to play for Mellieħa after a month’s absence.

Luxol tried their best to stay in the game and they did manage to stay close to their opponents until 12 minutes from time but here Mellieħa set off on a 16-point streak which closed off the match.

