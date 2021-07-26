The 24th meeting of the year, consisting of eight races all for trotters on a long distance of 2640m was held on Sunday evening at the Marsa Racetrack. Four of these races were heats from the MRTL Championship for class Gold trotters.

There was a keen duel between Kasper Trot (Rodney Gatt) and Eurythmic Sisu (Kevin Sciberras) in the final straight of the first class Gold race, It was the former which sealed its second win in a row and its third of the season. Gigant Well (Charles Degiorgio) and Chef De Play (Salvu Vella) ended respectively in third and fourth place.

Brin De Noblesse (Jesmar Gafa’) led all the way during the 2640m distance of the second class Gold race. This French trotter triumphed easily by three lengths from Global Rebel (Charles Camilleri), Bicetre (Paul Galea) and Cobbys Celeb (Kevin Azzopardi). For Brin De Noblesse this was its second win in Malta.

