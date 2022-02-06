Driven by his owner Eugenio Bondin, Viking’s Topline won yesterday’s major event at the Marsa Racetrack. This was a class Premier race on a short distance of 2140m and formed part of the fourth meeting of the season made up of eight races all for trotters.

Twelve trotters lined up for the class Premier race. Viking’s Topline (Eugenio Bondin) was the fastest horse at first, opening a small lead from Alf De Melandre (Rodney Gatt) and Crack Du Tillet (Andrew Farrugia).

With 200m to go, Bondin’s trotter was still going strong and managed to gain its second consecutive win after sustaining in the final straight the challenges of Alf De Melandre and Joe Hoo Lee (Matthew Sammut). Baron De Majuag (Alessandro Grech) ended in fourth place. The winner clocked an average time of 1.14.1” per kilometer.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta