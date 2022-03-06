Driven by Ludvic Ghigo, Dream won Sunday’s most important event at the Marsa Racetrack.

This was a race open for class Premier trotters on a short distance of 2,140m and which formed part of the 11th meeting of the season consisting of nine races all for trotters.

This card also included three semi-final races from the Assikura Championship for class Bronze trotters and four heats from the Executive Security Championship for class Silver trotters. These were also held on a short distance.

Twelve trotters lined up for the class Premier race.

It was Viking’s Topline (Eugenio Bondin) the fastest trotter after the official start of the race. This Swedish horse opened a small lead from Caid De Bengale (Ivan Stivala) and Crusoe d’Anama (Charles Camilleri).

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta