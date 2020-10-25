The 37th meeting of the season, made up of eight races all for trotters on a long distance of 3140m was held on Sunday afternoon at the Marsa Racetrack.

Certainly the most important event was a class Premier race which was won by Julio De Luxe driven by Rodney Gatt.

Sixteen trotters lined up in the class Premier race. Vivo Per Lei (Herman Mc Kay) was the fastest horse at first, opening a small lead from Waikiki Man (Owen Scicluna) and Liam Dana (Clint Vassallo).

However with a lap to go it was Annie’s Boy (Paul Galea) which took the lead. But this trotter started to slow down in the final metres when it was overtaken by Julio De Luxe (Rodney Gatt) which sealed its second win in Malta from Elliot Coger (Marco Refalo) and Bara Min (Redent Magro). Liam Dana ended in fourth place.

