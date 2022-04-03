Driven by Noel Baldacchino, French Abricot De Bugey won Sunday’s major event at the Marsa Racetrack.

This was the Executive Security Services Championship for class Silver trotters on a short distance of 2140m.

This final formed part of the 16th meeting of the season consisting of ten races all for trotters. Sunday’s card also included seven heats from the San Franġisk Cup Championship for class Copper trotters.

From these heats, 35 trotters made it to the semifinal stage. Noel Baldacchino ended the best driver of the programme with three wins

Twelve trotters lined up for the class Silver final.

