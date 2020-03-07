Attempts to incorporate a rare Second World War observation post into a San Ġwann development appear to not have gone down well with residents and history buffs who say the site now looks “ridiculous”.

A photo of the military heritage engulfed by an imposing complex of apartments has been shared on social media, with residents and others questioning how the project had been given the thumbs up in the first place.

Built by the Royal Engineers, the bomb-proof structure in Emvin Cremona Street boasts ashlar masonry walls supporting a vernacular roof which some believe deserves protection.

The defensive structure was purpose-built to mimic a farm building and gain advantage by surprise, should invaders head up the valley to San Ġwann.

It was the third and final outpost from the coast and has been rated by Heritage Malta as “an integral part of the defence system" of Malta during the war.

Back in 2016, concerns had been raised that the developers were trying to get away with demolishing the structure, after having left it out of their originals plans.

The matter was subsequently flagged by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage which picked up on this omission and insisted that the plans should at least show the presence of the existing historical structure.