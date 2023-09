Hibernians extended their unbeaten start after staging a commanding display to defeat Swieqi United in the big match of the week.

After a pulsating first 45 minutes ended in a goalless stalemate, two Hibernians goals inside the opening nine minutes saw them take a two-goal lead.

Former Swieqi United player Alexis Espitia (picture) beat Chanelle Borg from close-range before captain Martina Borg doubled the lead with a strike from the outside the area.

