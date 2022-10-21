SIRENS 3

Cipriott 10, Wilker 51og, Bento 68

ŻEBBUĠ RANGERS 3

Lokoli Ngoy 9, 17, 38

SIRENS

A. Cassar-4, G. Camilleri-5, M. Muniz-5, R. Tachikawa-7, Wellignton-5 (46 Weder-6) , S. Cipriott-6, A. Cini-5, V. De Vale-5, G. Fernandes-5, D. Jackson-4, E. Arab-5.5 (76 M. Maggi).

ŻEBBUĠ RANGERS

J. Azzopardi-5, S. Bugeja-5, L. Almeida-5, T. Bartolo-5 ( 56 G. Mifsud), Wilker-5, Y. Tonna-6 (80 J. Sciberras), A. Mizzi-5 (65 K. Bondin), C. Lokoli Ngoy-7, R. Vella-5 (56 J. Gesualdi), A. Solo Maldonado-6, S. Miloskovic-6.

Referee: Malcolm Spiteri

Yellow cards: R. Vella, Fernandes, Wilker, Weder

BOV Player of the match: Charles Ngoy Lokoli (Żebbuġ Rangers)

Sirens produced a brilliant fightback as they came from 3-1 down to draw against Żebbuġ Rangers in a six-goal thriller at the National Stadium.

Charles Ngoy Lokoli hit a stunning 30-minute hat-trick as Żebbuġ’s early show tore Sirens apart.

But the St Paul’s Bay side started to get back into the game after the break as Żebbug were unable to hold on their two-goal lead.

The Australian striker gave Żebbuġ the perfect start, putting them into the lead after just nine minutes, bursting through to fire behind Andrea Cassar.

Click here for full story