Second-half goals from Mattia Veselji and Adam Magri Overend on Sunday at the Tony Bezzina Stadium handed Floriana a measure of revenge for their FA Trophy’s shock elimination to Santa Lucia.

Veselji put the Greens ahead in the 54th minute, finding space in the box to smash home into the bottom corner.

Then, Magri Overend finished a flowing move that involved Jan Busuttil and Kemar Reid.

Floriana could not have imagined a better opportunity to grab an early lead. Lorenzo Trillo made headway down the left flank but while hit cross-cum-shot beat Matthew Calleja Cremona, it cannoned off the bar. When the rebound was played into the centre, Jan Busuttil hit the ball goalwards, and Liam Bi Bah stuck an arm to block.

A hesitant Glen Tonna pointed to the spot. But Sta Lucia were given a let-off when Veselji opened his body and screwed his spot-kick, by shooting straight at Calleja Cremona.

Floriana responded to this setback by taking a grip on the game, probing in and around the Santa Lucia area.

