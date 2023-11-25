SLIEMA WANDERERS 0

FLORIANA 2

Reid 71

Spiteri 76

SLIEMA WANDERERS

R. Al Tumi; J. Borg, J. Minala, V. Plut (L. Micallef 70), M. Beerman (J, Engerer 77), G. Alcino, D. Kouao, J. Adukor (88 A. Friggieri), M. Henrique, G. Acheampong, S. Gomes (K. Abubakar 70).

FLORIANA

G. Kitanov; A. Magri Overend (K. Nwoko 70), O. El Hasni, J. Arias, K. Reid (87 A. Grazia), M. Sousa (M. Veselji 70), D.Vella, O. Spiteri, M. Garcia, M. Valadzko, A. Kouro (90 C. Zammit Lonardelli).

Referee Ishmael Barbara.

Yellow cards Acheapomg, El Hasni, Arias.

Missed penalty Jose Arias (Floriana) 32.

Floriana claimed the Old Firm derby with two second-half goals from Kemar Reid and Owen Spiteri to keep their top position at the top of the Premier League.

The Greens, still unbeaten after eight matches, are now on 20 points after conquering their sixth win.

Reid, who made his international debut for Malta in the recent Euro qualifier against England, scored his seventh goal of the season to propel the Greens to another win.

Youngster Owen Spiteri, who forms part of the Malta U-21 selection, wrapped up the victory with a second goal on his first club appearance this season.

