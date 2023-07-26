A second-half brace by Neman Grodno propelled the Belarussian side to a 2-0 victory over Balzan in the first leg of the second qualifying game on Wednesday.

Paul Fenech captained a Balzan side that had central defender Andre Prates absent following his sending-off in last week’s second-leg tie against Domzale.

Ryohey Michibuchi and Nikola Zerjal were given the nod, replacing Triston Caruana and Aleksa Andrejic who started in the previous game.

The Belarussian team, on their part, were featuring in their first ever second round appearance of a European competition having eliminated Vaduz in the first round.

Read the full story on SportsDesk...