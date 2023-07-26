A second-half brace by Neman Grodno propelled the Belarussian side to a 2-0 victory over Balzan in the first leg of the second qualifying game on Wednesday.

Paul Fenech captained a Balzan side that had central defender Andre Prates absent following his sending-off in last week’s second-leg tie against Domzale.

Ryohey Michibuchi and Nikola Zerjal were given the nod, replacing Triston Caruana and Aleksa Andrejic who started in the previous game.

The Belarussian team, on their part, were featuring in their first ever second round appearance of a European competition having eliminated Vaduz in the first round.

Read the full story on SportsDesk...

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.