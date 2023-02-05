The facts of the case

A man bought a second-hand car from a local dealer for €23,700. Before concluding the sale, the consumer checked the car’s specifications on the seller’s website, and among others there was listed that it had sat-nav (GPS). A few weeks after the sale, the consumer tried to use the GPS system but could not access it.

The consumer reported the problem to the dealer who told him it was just a settings issue and that he would check it out. However, months passed, and the consumer still did not manage to access the GPS feature. At this point the consumer took the car to the local agent to check how the car’s GPS system works.

From the inspection it resulted that the car did not have GPS installed, and to do so would cost €1,690. The consumer asked the dealer to cover the cost because the car sold to him should have had GPS as advertised. However, the dealer only offered to deduct €100 from the outstanding balance.

At this point, the consumer filed an official complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs to start a conciliation process. However, despite the office’s intervention no amicable agreement was reached between the two parties, so the consumer was offered and took up the option to present his claim before the Consumer Claims Tribunal.

The tribunal’s considerations

In the first instance the tribunal noted that the consumer had agreed to buy the car from the dealer for €23,700. The consumer had already paid a €10,000 deposit and had an agreement with the dealer to pay the rest of the amount due in two instalments, one of €13,500 and the other of €200.

The tribunal also noted that the consumer was claiming the sum of €1,690, which is the price the consumer would have to pay to instal the sat-nav system and which should have been included as a feature with the car.

When asked about this, the trader replied that he had never promised the consumer to instal a GPS system and that the car had been sold without GPS. The dealer also argued that the consumer had the possibility to inspect the car, and the fact that he proceeded with the purchase was proof that he was satisfied with the car.

The tribunal was presented with documents downloaded from the seller’s website that clearly list the car’s various features and specifications. The features included, among others, electric windows, power steering, digital radio, alloy wheels, air conditioning, and there was also GPS.

In view of this, the tribunal could not accept the seller’s claim that the car had been sold to the consumer without GPS. If this was the case, then the seller should have informed the consumer that the car did not have GPS before concluding the sale and this should have also been clearly written on the sales contract.

However, since the contract did not exclude this particular feature, the consumer had the right to insist to have this feature installed in his car without incurring additional costs.

In addition, when the consumer first reported the problem with the GPS, the dealer had told him that he just needed to update the system and that it was a settings issue. When the dealer did not manage to solve the problem, he offered the consumer a discount of €100 from the outstanding balance to compensate him for the non-functioning GPS.

However, the consumer did not accept this offer because he knew that a GPS system costs much more than the amount offered by the trader. To justify the amount claimed, the consumer presented the tribunal with an estimate of the costs involved to instal a GPS system. This amounted to a total of €1,690.

The tribunal’s decision

Upon consideration of the above-mentioned facts, and considering that the car dealer had already deducted €100 from the outstanding amount due as compensation for the missing GPS, the tribunal partially upheld the consumer’s claim and ordered the dealer to refund the consumer the amount of €1,500. The tribunal also ruled that the expenses of the sitting must be paid by the dealer.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, MCCAA

