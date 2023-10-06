Maltese legend Jarrod Sammut has opened up on a secret battle with injury as the former Australian and English Super League star attempts to extend his professional Rugby League career.

Sammut played most of this year under handicap – early on, inconvenienced by a calf injury before suffering a serious knee problem whilst turning out for English club Barrow.

Scans later revealed the extent of the damage – a grade two MCL tear but the situation remained a mystery as the Sydney-born playmaker tried to keep Barrow’s finals hopes alive.

“It was kept strictly in-house,” said Sammut, now finished with the Cumbrians and speaking ahead of Malta’s one-off Test against Mediterranean rivals Italy in Australia on Saturday.

“No-one knew apart from the coach, physio and the club chairman. I just soldiered on, taking a pain-killer before each game. No needles but it’s very weak and unstable. It’ll need a rest soon.”

