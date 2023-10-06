Maltese legend Jarrod Sammut has opened up on a secret battle with injury as the former Australian and English Super League star attempts to extend his professional Rugby League career.

Sammut played most of this year under handicap – early on, inconvenienced by a calf injury before suffering a serious knee problem whilst turning out for English club Barrow.

Scans later revealed the extent of the damage – a grade two MCL tear but the situation remained a mystery as the Sydney-born playmaker tried to keep Barrow’s finals hopes alive.

“It was kept strictly in-house,” said Sammut, now finished with the Cumbrians and speaking ahead of Malta’s one-off Test against Mediterranean rivals Italy in Australia on Saturday.

“No-one knew apart from the coach, physio and the club chairman. I just soldiered on, taking a pain-killer before each game. No needles but it’s very weak and unstable. It’ll need a rest soon.”

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.