President George Vella has had a meeting in London with Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Scotland.

She suggested that he should head the new Commonwealth Centre of Excellence for small countries.

The centre, being set up in Malta, will serve as a focal point for assistance to 31 Commonwealth small states and jurisdictions.

It is an initiative between Malta and the Commonwealth Secretariat. Malta will be contributing €100,000 to it as seed capital.

Dr Vella said he will consider the offer and consult the prime minister about it, the Office of the President said.

Relations between Malta and the Commonwealth as well as issues such as sustainable development, migration and climate change were discussed during the meeting, with Baroness Scotland praising Malta for the way it had hosted Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings.

President and Mrs Vella are also visiting Maltese patients in London hospitals.