According to the OECD’s Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), the skills of students in Estonian schools are the best in Europe and among the best in the world at present.

‘What is the secret of Estonian education?’ is the subject of a webinar about the Estonian system of education to be held on Wednesday, March 8, from 4 to 5.15pm.

The webinar is being organised by Education Estonia in collaboration with Estonia’s Education and Youth Board and under the auspices of Malta’s Ambassador to Estonia and Finland Kenneth Vella.

The main speakers at the webinar will be Kai Koort, project manager at the Education and Youth Board of the Estonian Education Authority and Mari Roostik, principal of Tartu Jaan Poska Gymnasium.

Those interested to participate are to register at the link https://bit.ly/estonia0803.

A certificate of participation will be issued to those taking part. For more information, e-mail Pamela Zerafa on pamela.zerafa@ilearn.edu.mt.